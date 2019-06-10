|
SMITH
THOMAS J. SR.
On June 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann H. Smith (nee Frey); devoted father of Denise M. Evans, Sharon A. DiColla, Thomas J. Jr., and James W. Smith; brother of Michael, Gregory and William Smith; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great grand-daughter. Relatives, friends, and former employees of Nabisco are invited to attend his Viewing Wednesday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at THE FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 864 Bristol Pike (Rte. 13), Bensalem PA 19020. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made The Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, NY, NY 10018.
Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019