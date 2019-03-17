|
WILLIAMS
THOMAS J.
On March 15, 2019. Devoted husband of Ruth (nee Cice). Beloved father of Sherri Christians and Dominique Iannello (Danielle Picciano). Loving grandfather of Chelsi, Brianna and Sean. Thomas was a proud veteran of The United States Marine Corp. serving his country during The Cuban Missile Crisis and proud alumni of West Catholic H.S. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thursday 10 A.M. to 12 Noon BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Prayer Service will begin at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
