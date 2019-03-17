Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. WILLIAMS

Notice Condolences Flowers

THOMAS J. WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS
THOMAS J.


On March 15, 2019. Devoted husband of Ruth (nee Cice). Beloved father of Sherri Christians and Dominique Iannello (Danielle Picciano). Loving grandfather of Chelsi, Brianna and Sean. Thomas was a proud veteran of The United States Marine Corp. serving his country during The Cuban Missile Crisis and proud alumni of West Catholic H.S. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thursday 10 A.M. to 12 Noon BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Prayer Service will begin at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now