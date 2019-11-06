Home

THOMAS JAMES PENTONY

PENTONY
MAJOR THOMAS JAMES, USMC, RET
On October 30, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of Eunsook Suh-Pentony, (Silver). He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950 through his retire-ment in 1982. In addition to his wife, Mr. Pentony is survived by his son Thomas Pentony (Patty). He was predeceased by his son, Mark and daughter, Deborah Madden. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday November 9, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Consho-hocken State Road, Gladwyne PA 19035. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019
