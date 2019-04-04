GRIMES

THOMAS JOHN

Passed away peacefully on Monday April 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, at the end of a long and profoundly courag-eous battle with illness. He was 85 years old. Mr. Grimes was defined by his lifelong devotion to his wife, Barbara B. Grimes, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage, to his family and to his Catholic faith.

Born in Phila. to John and Mary (Greer) Grimes on June 29, 1933, Thomas was the youngest of six children. He was Valedictorian of his class at Jules Mastbaum High School. Mr. Grimes served proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and for the rest of his life remained grateful for the country he was able to serve. He married the love of his life, Barbara, on his 24th birthday in 1957, and went on to earn a B.S. from LaSalle College, an M.S. from Temple University, and completed extensive post-graduate studies while working and raising his family. He was an eloquent and inspiring public speaker, educator, business leader and philosopher whose successful career spanned a variety of roles, from College Professor to Insurance Executive.

After settling in Plymouth, Mr. Grimes was a founding member of Saint Paul's Parish, serving as a lector and on the Parish Council for many years. He was a business volunteer to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, was active in coaching his children's teams in Plymouth Little League and Biddy Basketball, and supported innumerable community, civic, and charitable organizations. Mr. Grimes was known for his witty sense of humor, and his remarkable kindness and generosity. He was a gifted storyteller and accomplished singer, always ready to entertain friends and family with his vast repertoire of songs and stories. In his retirement Mr. Grimes enjoyed traveling with his wife and created countless wonderful memories for all of his grandchildren, attending their school, church, and sporting events and hosting his very famous "Cousin's Lunches" and many other holidays.

Mr. Grimes was devoted to his large extended family. Surviving him are his wife Barbara, his four children; Thomas (Christina) Grimes, Christine Grimes, Gregory (Jan) Grimes, Jennifer (Larry) Greenley and eleven grand-children. Mr. Grimes is also survived by his brother John "Jack" and many beloved nieces and nephews, who he adored and was extremely proud of. He was preceded in death by his beloved sisters; Mary Edgar, Catherine "Cass" Rimmer, Alice McAneny, and Margaret Grimes.

Relatives and friends are invited to share in Thomas' Life Celebration on Saturday April 6th, from 9:30 to 10:50 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA. His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 A.M. at the Church. Entomb-ment will be in St. Patrick's Mausoleum.

Family services are by BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' name can be made to a charity of one's own choosing.

To share your fondest memories of Thomas, visit www.lifecelebration.com





