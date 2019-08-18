|
HEADLEY
THOMAS K., JR.
At age 91, passed on August 11, 2019. Husband of the late Jane M. (Stolle) Headley; loving father of the late Dr. Janet Headley, the late Nancy Headley Mace; and Thomas K. Headley, III; proud grandfather to Kristen and Paul and great grandfather to twins Cassandra and Shane; brother to the late Marcie Maynes Kent and the late Virginia Wason. A Philadelphian, he lived at Gloria Dei in Hatboro until he relocated to Brookdale in Cape May Court House, NJ. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Huntingdon Valley, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Wednesday, August 21st from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at RADZIETA FUNERAL HOME, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. Service at the Funeral Home 11:00 A.M. followed by Graveside Interment at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial donations to Janet A. Headley Memorial Fund, c/o Loyola University, 4501 North Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21210-2699. Condolences at
