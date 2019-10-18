|
HUGHES
THOMAS L.
Age 87, of Havertown, PA, on October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Grace D. Hughes (nee Doherty). Loving father of Anne H. Murphy (Raymond), John Hughes, Leo B. Hughes (Shari) and Paul J. Hughes. Also survived by his 6 grand-children and 6 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Monday, October 21, 2019 9:00-11:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019