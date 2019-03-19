|
McALLISTER
THOMAS L. J., SR.
On March 17, 2019, of Lafayette
Hill, age 83. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Maxwell), father of Thomas L. J. Jr. (Cheryl), Jim McAllister (Maureen), Dee Higgins (Tom), Eileen Herncane (Tucker) and the late Maureen Minitti, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Joseph, Nancy, Jack and Bernard. Funeral Mass Friday March 22, 2019, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pk., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Viewing Thursday eve. 6 - 8 P.M. and Friday morning 9:30 - 11 A.M. both at Church. Interment Calvary Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the above church.
www.lownes.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019