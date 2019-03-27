Home

Sweeney Funeral Home
478 Cooper St
Beverly, NJ 08010
(609) 387-0098
THOMAS LACHAWIEC

Formerly of Olney, PA. Graduate of Cardinal Dougherty, of Edgewater Park NJ, age 54. Passed away on March 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife Debbie, children; TJ, Brittany, and Kaitlyn, siblings; Anthony (Patricia), Stephen (Joanne), and John (Martha) and many nieces and nephews. Services are on Fri. from 9-10:30 A.M. at THE SWEENEY FUNERAL HOME, 478 Cooper Street, Beverly NJ. Service at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Burlington City Music Department, c/o Dave May, 100 Blue Devil Way, Burlington City NJ 08016.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019
