LACHAWIEC
THOMAS
Formerly of Olney, PA. Graduate of Cardinal Dougherty, of Edgewater Park NJ, age 54. Passed away on March 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife Debbie, children; TJ, Brittany, and Kaitlyn, siblings; Anthony (Patricia), Stephen (Joanne), and John (Martha) and many nieces and nephews. Services are on Fri. from 9-10:30 A.M. at THE SWEENEY FUNERAL HOME, 478 Cooper Street, Beverly NJ. Service at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Burlington City Music Department, c/o Dave May, 100 Blue Devil Way, Burlington City NJ 08016.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019