Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS McALLISTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS L.J. McALLISTER

Notice Condolences Flowers

THOMAS L.J. McALLISTER Notice
McALLISTER
THOMAS L. J., SR.
On March 17, 2019, of Lafayette
Hill, age 83. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Maxwell), father of Thomas L. J. Jr. (Cheryl), Jim McAllister (Maureen), Dee Higgins (Tom), Eileen Herncane (Tucker) and the late Maureen Minitti, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Joseph, Nancy, Jack and Bernard. Funeral Mass Friday March 22, 2019, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pk., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Viewing Thursday eve. 6 - 8 P.M. and Friday morning 9:30 - 11 A.M. both at Church. Interment Calvary Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the above church.

www.lownes.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lownes Funeral Home
Download Now