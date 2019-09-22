Home

Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
THOMAS CONNORS
More Obituaries for THOMAS CONNORS
THOMAS M. CONNORS Sr.

THOMAS M. CONNORS Sr. Notice
CONNORS
THOMAS M., SR.


Sept. 17, 2019. Beloved husband
of Theresa "Terry" (nee Avon). Loving father of Christine (Michael) Baran, Thomas M., Jr. (Roberta), Matthew M. and Shawn (Kelly). Also survived by 10 grand-children and his siblings William (Jean), Raymond (Joan), Joan Rizzo, Mary Ellen Adamson and Patrick (Maria). Relatives, friends, members of the Ironworkers Union Local 401 and Members of the 82nd Airborne Division Assn. are invited to attend his Viewing Friday 5:30 P.M. at THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Christian Burial Service Friday 8 P.M. Int. private. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
