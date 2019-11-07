|
|
DEVLIN
THOMAS M., SR.
November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee McNamara) who was the love of his life. Proud father of Sue Ireland (Dan), Thomas M. Jr. (Nancy), Terrence (Michele Walsh), Jane Gilfillan (Bud), Patrick (Paula), Carol Beatty (Bill Proud), and Nancy Montone (Tone). Loving grand-pop of 22 grandchildren along with their spouses and great grandpop of 16. Thomas will also be sadly missed by his loving extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday Evening 6:00 to 9:00 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila. and also Monday 9:00 A.M. St. Bernard Church, 7341 Cottage St. Phila., PA. Interment will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 9:30 A.M. Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 1500 Walnut St. #301, Philadelphia, PA 19102 in his memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019