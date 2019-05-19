DORRIAN

THOMAS M.

Age 75, of Broomall, PA and Avalon, NJ passed away suddenly on May 16, 2019. He is the son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Duffy) Dorrian.

Tom was a proud Southwest Philadelphia native who attended Most Blessed Sacra-ment Grade School and grad-uated from West Catholic High School in 1961. He served as President of the West Catholic Alumni board and organized the Burrs on the Beach annual reunions. He was an avid Notre Dame fan who traveled to South Bend frequently after retiring from GE.

Beloved Companion of Kathy McLaney; loving brother of Dan (Patricia), Mary (Richard) Funchion, John, the late Betsy McCusker and Kathleen; also survived by brother-in-law Dan McCusker; many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed by his golfing buddies from the Pines at Clermont and the Sea Isle City V.F.W.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, May 23, 9 A.M. Church of St. Dorothy, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 and to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. Donations can be made in his memory to "Burrs at the Beach" c/o West Catholic High School, 4501 Chestnut St. Phila., PA 19138.

Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary