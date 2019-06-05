Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craft Funeral Home Of Erdenheim Inc
814 Bethlehem Pike
Erdenheim, PA 19038
(215) 233-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS HERMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS M. HERMANN

Notice Condolences Flowers

THOMAS M. HERMANN Notice
HERMANN
THOMAS M.


Of Sellersville, formerly of Mt. Airy, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He always spent his time in purposeful functions from a very young age. He began as a cub scout graduating to boy scouts, civil air patrol, air force, army and retiring from the Postal Service. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He enjoyed everyone he was with and whatever he was involved in. He was predeceased by his wife Katherine and his brother John. He is survived by his brother Robert (Sharon), his nephew Robert (Lori), nieces Kimberly (Patrick) and Courtney (Christian) and 5 great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass, Monday, June 10th, 11 A.M., Holy Cross Church, 140 E. Mt. Airy Ave., Phila. Friends may call at the church Monday, from 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to Upper Bucks Co. SPCA, 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.

www.craftfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now