HERMANN

THOMAS M.

Of Sellersville, formerly of Mt. Airy, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He always spent his time in purposeful functions from a very young age. He began as a cub scout graduating to boy scouts, civil air patrol, air force, army and retiring from the Postal Service. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He enjoyed everyone he was with and whatever he was involved in. He was predeceased by his wife Katherine and his brother John. He is survived by his brother Robert (Sharon), his nephew Robert (Lori), nieces Kimberly (Patrick) and Courtney (Christian) and 5 great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass, Monday, June 10th, 11 A.M., Holy Cross Church, 140 E. Mt. Airy Ave., Phila. Friends may call at the church Monday, from 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to Upper Bucks Co. SPCA, 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951. www.craftfuneralhomes.com



Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary