LLOYD

THOMAS M.

76, Past away of natural causes on May 27th 2019, in Holiday FL. He is Survived by his wife of 50 years Elizabeth, Two Sons Thomas IV, and Jeffrey. Brother William P. Lloyd, Sisters Suzanne Palladino, (Donald, children Kelly Ann Ranieri and Michael Palladino) Kathleen Germeroth (Albert, Children Marisa Lewis, (Vince) Nicole Marcoe (Christopher) and Brett Germeroth (Lindsay). Tom live life on his terms, Building several successful businesses, in the Tool & Die and Metal Stamping Fields, He resided in Huntingdon Valley PA from 1960 to his retirement in the early 2000's and became a year round resident of Beach Haven, NJ where he kept his beloved 44' yacht "Vindicator"

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Marriott Lansdale Pa, 1737 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale PA 19446, The Thomas M. Lloyd Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established on his behalf to provide a gift to a graduating senior of Lower Moreland High School, who wished to pursue vocational training the metal working trades. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the scholarship fund in Tom's memory.

