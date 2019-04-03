Home

Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
THOMAS M. McDONALD Sr.

THOMAS M. McDONALD Sr. Notice
McDONALD
THOMAS M. SR.


March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Nora P. (nee Moran) father of Nora M. Webber (Bill), Thomas M. McDonald, Jr. (Patty), Irene P. McDonald, Sean P. McDonald (Erika), Maria A. Fletcher (Kyran); also survived by grandchildren Stephanie (Sharif), Shannon, James, Kasey, Thomas, III, Grace, Norah and Kyran and 2 great grandchildren Isaiah and Immanuel, brother of Joseph F. McDonald. Relatives, friends and Commodore Barry Council #578 Knights of Columbus and Archbishop Ryan Assembly 4th Degree are invited to his Viewing Saturday 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., PA 19124. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to St. Martin of Tours Church at the above address would be appreciated.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
