MacDONALD
THOMAS, SR
August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Bette" (nee Grygelewicz). Devoted father of Tom Jr. (Beth McFeeley). Son of the late Marion Gallagher and William MacDonald. Survived by sister Jeanette Palogruto of Nevada, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Brother of the late William, Charles, and Richard. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday morning 8:30 A.M. in Nativity B.V.M. Church. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Oakland Cemetery.
