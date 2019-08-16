Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS, MacDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS, MacDONALD Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS, MacDONALD Sr. Notice
MacDONALD
THOMAS, SR
August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Bette" (nee Grygelewicz). Devoted father of Tom Jr. (Beth McFeeley). Son of the late Marion Gallagher and William MacDonald. Survived by sister Jeanette Palogruto of Nevada, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Brother of the late William, Charles, and Richard. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday morning 8:30 A.M. in Nativity B.V.M. Church. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Oakland Cemetery.

TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS,'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now