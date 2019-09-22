|
THOMAS "TOM" MARVIN
formerly of Phila., NY and CT, passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Son of late Edward and Elizabeth Twitmyer, Philadelphia, PA. Survived by his loving partner, Maggie Butler, his 3 children, Carole, Tom, and Susan Dyer, his brother Robert, his former wife, Rachel Jane Maxwell, his 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is a graduate of The Wharton School, UPENN '60 in Economics; Alumni Society Award winner 1955; inductee to The Penn Charter Athletic Hall of Fame 2009. Worked 48 years in the wire & cable industry retiring as VP of Sales, J.J. Lowe Associates, Danbury, CT. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, September 28, 1pm, St. David's Episcopal Church, Wayne, PA. Donations in lieu of flowers please: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778, donate.cshospice.org
