Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
120 S. Trooper Road
Norristown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
120 S. Trooper Road
Norristown, PA
View Map
McNICHOL
THOMAS
Age 86, of Oaks passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on April 16, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Kathryn (Kathy) McNichol; three children, Laura (Tom) Pyne, Tom McNichol Jr., and Eileen (Bob) McVety; seven grand-children, Chris Pyne, Jim (Jen) Pyne, John (Laura) Pyne, Kathleen Pyne, and Mark (Amanda) Pyne, Molly McVety, and Erin McVety; and seven great-grandchildren, Colin Pyne, Lucas Pyne, Maddy Pyne, Andrew Pyne, Virginia Pyne, Gavin Pyne, and Levi Pyne.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 8:45-9:45 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 120 S. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Church, 120 S. Trooper Rd., Norristown, PA 19403.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
