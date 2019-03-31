Home

THOMAS "BILL" MULLINEAUX Jr.

THOMAS "BILL" MULLINEAUX Jr. Notice
MULLINEAUX
THOMAS, JR. "BILL"


89, of Warrington, PA died on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Bill was formerly employed as the Director of Recreational Centers of Philadelphia; Reading Director at the Institute for the Achievement of Human Potential; and former owner of Learning Experience Preschool in Society Hill, PA. He was a US Naval Veteran of the Korean War.
Husband of Susanne (Sutton) Mullineaux; father of Mark (Denise) Mullineaux, Dave Mullineaux, Diane (Richard) Aldrete, and the late Christine Smith; step-father of Shawn (Ziemba) Williams (JJ) and Frank Ziemba (Nicola); also survived by grandchildren, step- grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Memorial Service at VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 344 N. Main St., Doylestown PA 18901, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 A.M. Gathering from 10 to 11 A.M. prior to the Service.

Send condolences to varcoethomasfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019
