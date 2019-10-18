Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
THOMAS McILHENNY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS McILHENNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS P. McILHENNY


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS P. McILHENNY Notice
McILHENNY
THOMAS P.


October 16, 2019. An Army veteran and a retired Teamster Local 107 & 407. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Carroll), and the late Sybil (nee Hesson). Loving father of Maryanne Hoover (Francis), Patrick (Robin), Richard (Alyssa), Barbara Dugan (Chuck), and the late Joanne Kelly Gustchen. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, his brother Francis and his sister Eileen Newman. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Dominic Church. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Women's Humane Society, 3839 Richlieu Rd. Bensalem, PA 19020 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now