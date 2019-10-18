|
|
McILHENNY
THOMAS P.
October 16, 2019. An Army veteran and a retired Teamster Local 107 & 407. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Carroll), and the late Sybil (nee Hesson). Loving father of Maryanne Hoover (Francis), Patrick (Robin), Richard (Alyssa), Barbara Dugan (Chuck), and the late Joanne Kelly Gustchen. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, his brother Francis and his sister Eileen Newman. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Dominic Church. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Women's Humane Society, 3839 Richlieu Rd. Bensalem, PA 19020 would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019