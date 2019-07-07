Home

Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Burholme Baptist Church
905 Cottman Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Age 79, of Philadelphia, a retired CPA, a veteran, and a peace and social justice advocate, passed on June 3, 2019. Survived by his wife Rita (Rookie). Beloved father of Matt and Jenn (Sam), brother to Joseph and Jovanna, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2 P.M. Burholme Baptist Church, 905 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111 (enter church through parking lot next to Wendy's)
