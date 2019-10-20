Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
THOMAS W. C.M. PRIOR

THOMAS W. C.M. PRIOR Notice
PRIOR
THOMAS W. C.M.
On October 17, 2019. Brother of the late James C.M., Francis C.M., Robert C.M., and John. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to his Viewings Monday, October 21st from 3-5PM and 7-9 P.M., and again on Tuesday October 22nd from 9-10 A.M. at St. Vincent's Seminary 500 E. Chelten Ave Phila., PA 19144. Funeral Mass will follow on Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be Tuesday at 2 P.M. at Princeton Abbey & Cemetery, 75 Mapleton Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540. Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave, Phila., PA 19144.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
 www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
