Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 462-2889
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ABBONIZIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS R. "TOM" ABBONIZIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS R. "TOM" ABBONIZIO Notice
ABBONIZIO
THOMAS R. "TOM"
On Sept. 6, 2019. Dear brother of Sarah Playo and the late Theresa Lotierzo, Thomas Braciale, Rose Rotoli, Joseph Abbonizio, James Abbonizio, Pauline Leone, Charles Abbonizio and Grace Abbonizio; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Viewing and Funeral Mon. 9 A.M. at Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila., PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Monica Church.

Buddy Dougherty, F.D.

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now