|
|
ABBONIZIO
THOMAS R. "TOM"
On Sept. 6, 2019. Dear brother of Sarah Playo and the late Theresa Lotierzo, Thomas Braciale, Rose Rotoli, Joseph Abbonizio, James Abbonizio, Pauline Leone, Charles Abbonizio and Grace Abbonizio; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Viewing and Funeral Mon. 9 A.M. at Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila., PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Monica Church.
Buddy Dougherty, F.D.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019