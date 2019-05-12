Home

Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
THOMAS R. WETZLER

THOMAS R. WETZLER Notice
WETZLER
THOMAS R.
May 8, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Kathleen (Philips). Beloved son of Helen and the late Thomas. Loving brother of James (Linda) and Antoinette Kane (Joseph Kiley). Dear uncle of Bill, Christopher and Jessica. Also survived by many loving cousins, nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Monday 9:00 A.M. CASSIZZI FUNERAL HOME, 2913-17 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria) until his 11:00 A.M. Memorial Service. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
