FORCEY
THOMAS W.
Of Lansdale PA, on May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Marielaina Forcey. Devoted father of Thomas Adam Forcey and Kathryn Hargreaves. Loving brother of Raymond Forcey (Sharon). Uncle to Eric, Michelle, and Hayley. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, at 11 A.M., at JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, 1218-20 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown PA 19031. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 10 to 11 A.M., at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 1811 Mill Rd., Perkasie PA 18944 ivyhillequestrian.org
Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019