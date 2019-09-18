|
COSTIKYAN
THOMAS WILSON
On Sept. 16, 2019 of Lafayette Hill, age 90. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Frost). Father of Janet C. Waite (John), Leigh C. Wood (Jeff Welsh) and Thomas "Todd" Costikyan (Sylvia). Also survived by several grand-children. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held Saturday Sept. 21st, 2 P.M. in the Founder's Room at The Hill at Whitemarsh. Memorial donations may be made to the White-marsh Foundation, 4000 Fox Hound Dr., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. c/o Club Room Expansion.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019