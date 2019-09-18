Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Founder's Room at The Hill at Whitemarsh
THOMAS WILSON COSTIKYAN

THOMAS WILSON COSTIKYAN Notice
COSTIKYAN
THOMAS WILSON
On Sept. 16, 2019 of Lafayette Hill, age 90. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Frost). Father of Janet C. Waite (John), Leigh C. Wood (Jeff Welsh) and Thomas "Todd" Costikyan (Sylvia). Also survived by several grand-children. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held Saturday Sept. 21st, 2 P.M. in the Founder's Room at The Hill at Whitemarsh. Memorial donations may be made to the White-marsh Foundation, 4000 Fox Hound Dr., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. c/o Club Room Expansion.

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019
