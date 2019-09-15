Home

TIMOTHY M. "TIM" MURPHY Sr.

TIMOTHY M. "TIM" MURPHY Sr. Notice
MURPHY
TIMOTHY M., SR. "TIM"


on Sept. 9, 2019. Husband to Marie A. (née Kettell) Murphy and father to Karen M. Whitmore (Robert), Timothy M. Murphy, Jr. (Alexis), and Kelly A. Freer. Survived by eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and ten siblings. Tim's Life Celebration will be held on Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 at the church of St. Robert Bellarmine, 856 Euclid Ave. Warrington, PA 18976 from 9-11:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Interment to follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 2 P.M. Memorial contributions in Tim's name may be made to the .

Family services are by DECKER-GIVNISH, 215-675-2070.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019
