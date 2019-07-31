|
SMITH
TIMOTHY PATRICK
78, of Woolwich Township, NJ passed away on July 27, 2019. Born in Manhattan to the late Thomas Francis Smith, Jr. and Mary (Case) Smith, he grew up in Larchmont, NY but spent most of his life in Philadelphia and New Jersey. Tim spent his career working in the insurance industry, most recently with The Maksin Group in Camden. He enjoyed playing tennis, working out and long walks on the beach in Sea Isle City. He loved reading, was a great storyteller, could always be found working on the New York Times crossword puzzle and was a huge fan of Budweiser. But, most important, Tim's legacy will always be his children and grandchildren who brought him so much joy.
Tim is survived by his loving wife, Kate Smith; his nine children Sean (Nancy), Patrick (Colleen), Thomas (Michelle), Timothy (Stephanie), Brendan (Stephanie), Katie McGrath (Josh), Margaret McGannon (Greg), Brian (Colleen) and Matthew; 21 grandchildren Nicholas, Ann Marie, Kaitlyn, Megan, Maggie, Emily, TJ, Tess, Mackenzie, Parker, Abigail, Emma, Riley, Grace Ann, Madeline, Jack, Molly, Brady, Liam, Kylie and Fiona; and his siblings Kim Wayne, Elizabeth Prochniak and Joseph Smith. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four siblings
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Michael's R.C. Church, 313 Memorial Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ 08027. Prior to Mass, the family will be available to greet those who wish to pay their respects from 9 to 11 A.M., also at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim's memory to St. Clare of Assisi Parish, 140 Broad St., Swedesboro, NJ 08085.
Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019