CRESSMAN

TINA L.

60, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her mountain residence in Lehighton, PA. She is survived by her husband, George Weinroth.

Born in Lansdale to Harry and Ruth (Gilmore) Cressman, Tina graduated from North Penn High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree and master's degree from Rutgers University. Tina lived in Pennsylvania until 1989 when she met her husband, George. She relocated to New Jersey and began working at Cooper University Health System, working at Cooper in various managerial positions until 2008 when she established her own consulting practice specializing in physician coding and billing. Tina was a dedicated educator, serving as an adjunct professor with Ultimate Medical Academy in Florida as well as Camden County Community College in New Jersey. She was active in charitable fund raising for Cooper and was a member of their Woman's Board.

Tina was a Master Gardener who was proud of her deck displays at her mountain home. She cherished her time spent in the Poconos tending to the extensive gardens she and George designed and built. Happily surrounded by her beloved Wedgewood collection and LOTS of collectible pigs, Tina spent much time quietly gardening and reading, but also spent many weekends hosting friends and family. She enjoyed traveling with George and saw much of the world on their trips together.

Tina is survived by her brother, Scott Cressman and his partner Klurasia; her step-children, JD Roth, Heidi Weinroth and Alison Weinroth. Her grand-children, Cooper and Duncan Roth, Trudi and Zoey Fleishman, Kasey and Trey Shaw.

Tina is also remembered by her sister and brother-in-law, Sandi and Tom Costello; her nephews and nieces Dan and Rachel, Brian and Dava, Jimmy and Leiba; and multiple great-grand nieces and nephews.

Services will be privately held. Contributions may be made to Tina L. Cressman Cancer Education Fund, c/o The Cooper Foundation, 3 Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103.

Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019