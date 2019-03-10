WEDEMEYER, TNG

MARIE

As a student, Marie loved report card day. For her, each year, class rank included par-ticular recognition. Her num-bers always matched. Number of students enrolled 1,283 - class rank for Marie 1,283rd. School was not Marie's thing. Her IQ was just too big for the classrooms of the 1940s and 50s. She processed information lightning fast, had an incredible memory and while others thought in words and sent-ences, Marie thought in paragraphs.

She was social, a regular on Band Stand, she was there the day an unknown, Dick Clark, got his big break. Later in life, she was instrumental in the success of the Media Theatre. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and supported many local charities. At the holidays, she would hang out in dollar stores and slip fifty dollar bills into the bags of those who seemed to need a little extra from Santa. She owned several businesses including The Cape May Coffee and Tea Company which she owned with her daughter, Ellen, a Mensan who now teaches at Harvard University.

Marie lost her husband after 40 years. Feeling lonely, she invited 3 friends and her daughter to have dinner. It was a Thursday night and dinner on Thursdays continued for the next 19 years. The Thursday Night Girls formed an impene-trable bond one Thursday night at a time. Marie lived for Thursday nights and last Thursday, she passed on. She clearly stated that she was to be buried on a Thursday. Following a private burial, the TNGs will meet at their regular table at the Gateway Diner but one chair will be empty.

The lady with the huge heart, quick wit, and legendary sense of humor, spread love and laughter wherever she went. No one was like Marie. She would say, "Never buy cheap shoes or cheap sheets because when you're not in one, you're probably in the other." If you loved her, as we did, please stop by to offer your condol-ences on Thursday, at the Gateway Diner after 5:00. You will see the 4 TNGs wearing Marie's color, Blessed Mother blue, and sitting at a table for 5. Online condolences at:

www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com



Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary