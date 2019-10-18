|
|
CHASE
TOBY ZELDA
On Friday, October 11, 2019, at Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill, PA. Survived by husband, Jack Lev Ari; sister, Phyllis Chase Cohen (Dr. Martin); dear childhood friend, Helen Daniel Stamm; nieces, Ivy Marcus, Tracy Greenfield and nephew, Dr. Robert Cohen. A Memorial Service will be held at Sarah Mausoleum, Montefiore Cem., Jenkintown PA, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 2 P.M. Contributions may be made to Masonic Charities, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019