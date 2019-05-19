RABBIT-MASTERMAN

TRAVIS "TEA"

Age 35, passed away on Saturday April, 20, 2019 in Portland, OR. A graduate of the Yale University School of Medicine Physician Associate Program, Tea worked as a PA at OHSU in the Division of Vascular Surgery where their clinical practice focused on long term surveillance of vascular disease, and the prevention of disease progression in their patients. Tea was passionate about increasing quality of life and reducing the burden of illness for those with chronic vascular conditions, and empowering patients to be active participants in tailoring their healthcare to meet their individual needs. Tea led an active life. After many years in Pittsburgh and the North East US, Tea and their spouse Brandon moved across the country to Portland in 2017, where they fell in love with the Pacific Northwest.

As a former elite cyclist, Tea enjoyed coaching novice recre-ational athletes of all ages, but they especially loved teaching new cyclists the joy of track cycling at Portland's Alpenrose Velodrome. In addition to cycling, Tea enjoyed dancing, running, cooking, baking, and gardening. They could talk endlessly about their diverse passions with anyone who would listen. Most importantly, Tea lived their life as they wished others to: with a sense of strength, care, and compassion for the people they interacted with throughout their life. Tea leaves behind their spouse Brandon, sisters Dorothy Orbach and Shoshanna Orbach, their father, Frank Orbach (Annette Onema), mother, Pamela Orbach, aunts Judith Gregory and Susan McHugh, and two dogs Snacks and Bobo.

