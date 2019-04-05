|
GUALTIERI-COURIS
TRICIA
Age 61, of Springfield, suddenly on April 1, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Stephan of 17 years, her son, Paul (Danielle) Gualtieri and her father, Vincent; grandmother of Nicolas, Brianna, Robert and Lucy; sister of Joseph Gualtieri and Maria (Ron) Lear; many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 9:30 A.M., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave., Morton. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 5, 2019