Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
TRISHA M. GASSEW

TRISHA M. GASSEW Notice
GASSEW
TRISHA M.
Age 30, with her family at her side on June 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of Kathleen Breuer; Harple and David Harple. Loving sister of Richard and Kristina; cherished grand-daughter of Mary (nee Sisco) and the late Billy Breuer, Kate Malcolm, and the late Joe Malcolm; survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Tues. 10 A.M. to 12 noon at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torres-dale Ave., Phila Prayer Service 12 noon Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Adam O'Brien Recovery Foundation, 36 Masters Cir., Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
