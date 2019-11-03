|
PATANKAR
UDAY
Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019 due to compli-cations from acute myeloid leukemia. He was cared for by his loving wife Kalpana; son Kiran; daughter Meera; son-in-law Scott Feldman; and faithful dog Reina. He is also survived by 11 nephews and nieces living in India, France, the UK, and the US; all his siblings having predeceased him.
Uday was born in India, where he grew up as the youngest of 5 children in a well-educated Hindu family. After graduating with honors from the elite Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in the field of Mechanical Engineering, he immigrated to Canada in 1968, where he received his Master's Degree in Mechanical Engin-eering from the University of Windsor. Uday immigrated to the US in 1970, received his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, and subsequently became a US Citizen.
Uday found a lifelong career as an environmental consultant (1971-2013) in the Philadelphia area, starting with a small firm, James A. Commins & Associates (JACA) Corp., and ending with The Silvi Group Companies, Inc. as VP of Environmental Affairs.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 3, 2019