|
|
PATANKAR
UDAY
Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019 due to compli-cations from acute myeloid leukemia. He was cared for by his loving wife Kalpana; son Kiran; daughter Meera; son-in-law Scott Feldman; and faithful dog Reina. He is also survived by 11 nephews and nieces living in India, France, the UK, and the US; all his siblings having predeceased him.
Uday was born in India, where he grew up as the youngest of 5 children in a well-educated Hindu family. After graduating with honors from the elite Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in the field of Mechanical Engineering, he immigrated to Canada in 1968, where he received his Master's Degree in Mechanical Engin-eering from the University of Windsor. Uday immigrated to the US in 1970, received his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, and subsequently became a US Citizen.
Uday found a lifelong career as an environmental consultant (1971-2013) in the Philadelphia area, starting with a small firm, James A. Commins & Associates (JACA) Corp., and ending with The Silvi Group Companies, Inc. as VP of Environmental Affairs.
In 1974, he received one of the first Professional Engineer (P.E.) licenses in Pennsylvania in the category of Environmental Engineering. Additionally, Uday served Schuylkill Township in Chester County, PA (where the family has resided since 1986) from 2004 to 2019, first as member of the Board of Supervisors and later on the Zoning Board.
An avid horticulturist, Uday's dream of winning a prize in the Philadelphia Flower Show was realized in 2017. He was also an amateur photographer with many followers on social media.
Uday's Memorial Service and Cremation will be held on Friday, Nov. 8th at the CATAGNUS FUNERAL HOME, 329 N. Lewis Road, Royersford, PA, 19468. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M., followed by a 10:30 A.M Service. His family will receive friends at their home on Saturday, Nov. 9th from 6 to 9 P.M. A Deliverance Service will be performed at the Won Buddhist Temple of Phila., 423 Abington Av., Glenside, PA, 19038, on Sunday, Nov. 10th at 3 P.M. Donations may be sent in his memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(https://donate.lls.org).
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 3, 2019