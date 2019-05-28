Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for ULISSI PERGOLINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ULISSI FERNA (Festa) PERGOLINO

Notice Condolences Flowers

ULISSI FERNA (Festa) PERGOLINO Notice
PERGOLINO ULISSI
FERNA (nee Festa)
Has gone to be with the Lord on May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Pergolino and Guido Ulissi. Devoted mother of Dominic (Margo), Annetta Tustin (Kenneth), and Rita Scuderi (Robert); loving grand-mother of Maria (Ryan), Christine (Zac), Tiffany (Kevin), Christopher (Candace), and Robert (fiancee Sarah); dear great-grandmother of Alexis, Dominic, Jack, and Olivia.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111, and Friday, 9:30 A.M., at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila. PA 19111, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers or donations to St. Cecilia Church would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now