PERGOLINO ULISSI
FERNA (nee Festa)
Has gone to be with the Lord on May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Pergolino and Guido Ulissi. Devoted mother of Dominic (Margo), Annetta Tustin (Kenneth), and Rita Scuderi (Robert); loving grand-mother of Maria (Ryan), Christine (Zac), Tiffany (Kevin), Christopher (Candace), and Robert (fiancee Sarah); dear great-grandmother of Alexis, Dominic, Jack, and Olivia.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111, and Friday, 9:30 A.M., at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila. PA 19111, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers or donations to St. Cecilia Church would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019