Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
For more information about
URSULA SCHMICK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for URSULA SCHMICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

URSULA J. (Adamson) SCHMICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
URSULA J. (Adamson) SCHMICK Notice
SCHMICK
URSULA J. (nee Adamson)


Oct. 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl V. Loving father of Beverly (Bob) Lopez, Jennifer Schmick, Joseph (Marianne) and Carl C. Dear Mom-Mom of Jessica, Bobby, Brandon, Peyton and Shawn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Gathering Tuesday, Oct. 22nd, 6-8 P.M. at THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Christian Burial Service Tuesday Eve 8 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ursula's memory to Team Owen of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Lancaster, Great Strives event at 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or http://fightcf.cff.org/ goto/Team Owen2019


logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of URSULA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now