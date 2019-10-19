|
|
SCHMICK
URSULA J. (nee Adamson)
Oct. 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl V. Loving father of Beverly (Bob) Lopez, Jennifer Schmick, Joseph (Marianne) and Carl C. Dear Mom-Mom of Jessica, Bobby, Brandon, Peyton and Shawn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Gathering Tuesday, Oct. 22nd, 6-8 P.M. at THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Christian Burial Service Tuesday Eve 8 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ursula's memory to Team Owen of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Lancaster, Great Strives event at 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or http://fightcf.cff.org/ goto/Team Owen2019
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 19, 2019