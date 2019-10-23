Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
VALERIE FASSLER LEVITAN

VALERIE FASSLER LEVITAN Notice
LEVITAN
VALERIE FASSLER, Ph.D.


Age 87, died peacefully on October 15, 2019, at the home of her son, Dan Levitan, in Fremont, CA, where she lived for the last two years. Born on August 18, 1932, in Philadelphia, Valerie was educated at Philadelphia High for Girls (GHS), University of Pennsylvania (B.S. in English and History), University of Vermont (M.Ed. in Educational Administration), and Walden University, where she received her Ph.D. in administration and management in 1994, at age 62. She was the Executive Director of many organizations: in Philadelphia of Soroptimist International of the Americas (1969-1979), in Chicago of Zonta International (1979-1990) and Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (1992-2001), and in Rochester, VT, of Pierce Hall Community Center (2002-2017). She was president of GHS Alumnae Association, the first female president of Kol Ami Synagogue in Chicago, and served on the board of Shir Shalom Synagogue in Woodstock, VT, where she also taught Sunday school. Her first career was as a teacher, assistant principal, and co-owner of the Levitan School in Center City Philadelphia (1950-1968). A lifelong learner, she shared her love of learning by teaching students of all ages.
She is survived by her children: Dan Levitan (partner Ralph Cenabre) of Fremont CA, and Jeanie Levitan (husband Don Crickard) of Hancock VT; 5 grandchildren: Paige Crickard, Michael Crickard, Steve Alves, Lisa Longaker, and Jeanné Wildman; and 4 great-grand-children: Katelyn, Ally, Luke, and Joaquim. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Fassler Goldberg, and brother-in-law, Dr. Daniel M. Goldberg, of Philadelphia, and their sons, Randy, Jonathan, and Teddy and their families.
Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services in Phila- delphia at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Monday, October 28th, at Noon. Interment will be at King David Memorial Park, Bensalem. Shiva will be observed at Dr. and Mrs. Goldberg's residence.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Pierce Hall in Rochester VT, on Sunday, November 3, at 3 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Pierce Hall Community Center, P.O. Box 86, Rochester VT 05767.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019
