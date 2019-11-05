Home

Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
1989 Route 70 E
Cherry Hill, NJ
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
1989 Route 70 E
Cherry Hill, NJ
VELMA M. (Mickens) RAHMING

VELMA M. (Mickens) RAHMING Notice
RAHMING
VELMA M. (nee Mickens)
Of Cherry Hill, NJ and Newtown, PA. Passed away on Oct. 28, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife of Jacob E. Rahming, Sr. Devoted mother of Dr. Lori Holland (Brian) and Jacob "Ricky" Rahming. Dear sister of Phyllis Fields (the late Dr. William). Loving grandmother of Lauren, Danielle, Alyssa, Matthew, Kayla, and Micah Holland.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, November 9, from 10 A.M. - 11 A.M. at St. Bartholomew's Church, 1989 Route 70 E., Cherry Hill, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow in the church memorial garden.

BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
