McDONALD

VERONICA BROPHY

Born in 1934 at Misericordia Hospital in Philadelphia. She was the youngest of seven children of her parents William Brophy and Marian Sheridan Dee. Her brothers and sisters all predeceased her, Anna Marie, Marian, Bill, Rosemary, Bobby, and Joe. She had tons of nieces and nephews on both sides of the family and they all loved their Aunt Ronnie who never missed a family gathering.

Veronica was proud of her roots in Southwest Philadlephia where she went to MBS grade school and West Catholic High School. In the neighborhood she met and married Jim McDonald; they were married for 56 years. Together they raised four children: Michele Foley (Tom), Marianne Gunther (Ed), Jim McDonald (Joanne), and Veronica ( Paul).

She leaves behind 8 grand-children and two great grand-children, who will miss their Grammy. She was a good whiffle ball player well into her seventies (still running the bases), won a dance contest well into her sixties, had a great smile and was always happy to see you.

A Mass in celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 A.M. at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, Pa 19380. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Friends Association for Care and Protection of Children 113 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA. 19380 or to the West Chester Food Cupboard, 431 South Bolmar Street, West Chester, PA 19382.

Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary