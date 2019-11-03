|
|
ROMAN
VERONICA L. (nee Eisenbrey)
Age 77, on October 31, 2019 of Lansdale formerly of Souderton and Glenside, PA. Beloved wife of Albino "Al" Roman for 56 years, Loving mother of Donna Wallace (George), Peter Roman (Kathy) and Andrew Roman (Michele). Grandmother of Emily, Christopher, Kimberly, Zachary, Benjamin, Delanie, Drew and Jack, Dear sister of William Eisenbrey, sister-in-law Connie and also surived by many cousins. A dedicated wife and mother, Ronnie was a 1960 graduate of St. Huberts High School and Manor Junior College. She faithfully kept lifelong friendships with her dear sorority sisters. Although she loved to travel the world, her favorite place was the Jersey Shore and her home in Avalon, NJ. Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday at Corpus Christi Church 900 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446 from 10 to 10:45 A.M. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory be sent to St. Huberts Catholic High School 7320 Torresdale Ave. Phila., PA 19136 or donations can be made at www.huberts.org/donate
