Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 547-3040
VERONICA KOELLNER
On August 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Devoted mother of 9 children. Loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also survived by her brother-in-law John Malone and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday Eve. 6 to 9 P.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1514 Woodbourne Road, Levittown and also to her Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 A.M. Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Interment Washington Crossing Natl. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a in her memory would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019
