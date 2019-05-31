Home

VICTOR B. MANIERI Notice
On May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Julia Rose Manieri (nee Calabree) and loving father of Jennifer Fetterolf (Tom) and Michael Manieri. He is also survived by his 5 cherished grandchildren: Caroline and James Fetterolf, Michaela, Kristian, and Ashley Manieri. Victor's family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. in St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd. Holland, PA 18966. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Gift of Life Family House (support.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org) or Northampton Township Volunteer Fire Company, 50 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. www.fluehr.com


Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019
