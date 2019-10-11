|
VICTOR "VITO" FINIZIOOn this day, one year since your golden heart stopped beating, I remember you with deep sorrow and much longing. Your life was full of love and labor, and now your hard working hands rest still. Your love for life and family was true; you did your best against all odds. You will never be forgotten in the hearts of those that are forgiving and compassionate. God only knows how much you are needed, miss-ed, and thought of. Precious memories of family life, love and laughter carry on in us who truly love you. You are free and peaceful in the arms of our loving mother, Anna Maria Severino, together in heaven above. Rest in peace my truest brother whom I shared so much with and whom I hold near and dear to my aching heart. I carry you everywhere and every day. Until we hug again,
Oct. 16, 1949 - Oct. 11, 2018
Your loving "twisted sister"... Carla Severino & Children
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019