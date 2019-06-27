Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
MILANO
VICTOR


June 25, 2019. Beloved husband
of Mary (nee Mariano). Beloved father of Marcella Milano (Frank Cropley). Brother-in-law of Elizabeth Colozzo and Robert and Dorothy Mariano. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. Richard, 18th and Pollock Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Published on Philly.com on June 27, 2019
