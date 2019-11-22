|
|
SANTUCCI
VICTOR S.
On Nov. 20, 2019, age 77, of Oaklyn, NJ formerly of Phila. Lovingly survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (nee Linder); his children, Victor (Kathleen), Josette (James) Reilly and Daniel J. (Gretchen); his grand-children, Victor Jr., Justin (Elizabeth), Amanda (Mario) and Sophia; his sisters, Jeanette Santucci and Loretta Lattera as well as many nieces and nephews. His Viewing will be held on Monday from 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ. Interment Calvary Cem., W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Rowan Univ. Dept. of Nursing, 225 Rowan Blvd., Enterprise Center 3rd floor, Glassboro, NJ 08028.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019