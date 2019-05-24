|
PETERS
VICTORIA PAGUIA "GLORIA"
Age 77, on May 21, 2019, of Mt. Airy in Philadelphia, born in Manila, Philippines. Survived by her husband Robert, children Gloria (Breck), Robert (Peg), Gerald (Shelly), Brian (Hetal), Charles (Jeannaire), Michael (Tasha)and Eric. Also survived by her grandchildren Corynne, Caelin, Ryan, Brooke, Collin, Dominic and Andrew and her siblings, Norma, Lillian and Jose, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Vicky was a child care giver and was loved by many local families. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 140 E. Mt. Airy Ave., Phila., PA 19119, Wednesday, May 29th at 10 A.M. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the https://team.kidney.org/campaign/VictoriaPeters.
