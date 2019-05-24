Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Resources
More Obituaries for VICTORIA PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VICTORIA PAGUIA "GLORIA" PETERS

Notice Condolences Flowers

VICTORIA PAGUIA "GLORIA" PETERS Notice
PETERS
VICTORIA PAGUIA "GLORIA"


Age 77, on May 21, 2019, of Mt. Airy in Philadelphia, born in Manila, Philippines. Survived by her husband Robert, children Gloria (Breck), Robert (Peg), Gerald (Shelly), Brian (Hetal), Charles (Jeannaire), Michael (Tasha)and Eric. Also survived by her grandchildren Corynne, Caelin, Ryan, Brooke, Collin, Dominic and Andrew and her siblings, Norma, Lillian and Jose, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Vicky was a child care giver and was loved by many local families. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 140 E. Mt. Airy Ave., Phila., PA 19119, Wednesday, May 29th at 10 A.M. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the https://team.kidney.org/campaign/VictoriaPeters.

(JACOB F. RUTH)

Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now