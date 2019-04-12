|
|
PRIMAVERA
VICTORIA T. (nee Bellosi)
On April 9, 2019, at the age of 67. Loving mother of Nicky Primavera and Karen Dowd (Joe); dear grandmom of Nicholas, Angellina, Joey, Anthony, Vincent and Duke. A graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, Victoria was employed with the Correction System of Phila. and volunteered for 17 years at the Phila. Kimmel Center. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday, from 6 to 7:45 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), followed by her Service 8 P.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer donations to the Kimmel Center,
1500 Walnut St., 17th Floor, Phila. PA 19102, in her memory.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019