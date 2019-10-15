|
BOYLE
VILMA KOSCO
Age 90, of Meadowbrook, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Mrs. Boyle was born and raised in Trenton, NJ and had resided in Levittown, PA and Phila., PA before moving to Meadowbrook. Vilma was a talented and dedicated music teacher in the Philadelphia School District. She was an active participant in the choir and the Siena Club at St Katherine's. In her leisure, she enjoyed playing tennis, traveling and an occasional game of cards with some of her closest friends. But above all else, she cherished spending time with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Vilma was predeceased by her spouse, James F. Boyle; her son, Gerard, at birth; and grandson, Stephen Costello. She is survived by her children, Theresa Napoli (Len), Sheila Antonuccio (Tony), Joe Boyle (Jill), Patrick Boyle (Bernadette), Jim Boyle (Sue), Monica Costello (Gerry); brother, John Kosco; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 18th from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial, both at Saint Katherine of Siena RC Church, 9700 Frankford Ave, Phila., PA. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cem. in Bensalem, PA. Arrs. by
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019